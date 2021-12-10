1 2 3 4 5
Mob Sets Man Ablaze In Isoko Community For Allegedly Snatching Lady’s Handbag

LAGOS DECEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A mob has burnt a suspected robber to death in Ozoro community, headquarters of the Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The suspect was given a hot chase after he allegedly stole a handbag containing an unspecified amount of money from a lady who came out from a bank after withdrawal at the ATM.

It was learnt that the lady raised the alarm after she was robbed.

He was beaten to a stupor before he was set ablaze.

When DAILY POST contacted DSP Bright Edafe, the state Police Public Relations Officer, he confirmed the incident.

