Mixed Reactions Trail Independence Day Celebration In Delta

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As the country moves towards the 62 independence day celebration, some Deltans have described Nigeria as a failed state.

According to Rev. Benjamin Esemiteye, the country was moving in snail-like speed in terms of development.

Esemiteye said “our leaders were not focused on developing what would benefit the masses, but had rather shown attention towards things that would benefit themselves, hence, nothing meaningful has been achieved.”

He said at 62, Nigeria ought to have advanced above what it was now and attributed the failure to selfishness and greed on the part of the leaders.

He added that “if our leaders could focus their attention on one particular thing at a time, like road, railway line or electricity, much would be achieved by them.”

Esemiteye urged Nigeria leaders to shun selfishness, tribalism and religious intolerance for the country to move forward.

Chief John Ewenede on his part, declared that “in all, we give God the glory that Nigeria is 62 years.

“That alone is something to celebrate. Otherwise, we are living on expectations.”

He said things were going down everyday, with hunger and insecurity being on the increase, just as he added that “our currency is one of the lowest in the world.”

Ewenede who is the President General of Oviri-Olomu Community advised that Nigerians needed to have a rethink and change their ways, otherwise, the independence celebration would continue to be a mere ritual.

Delta News Bulletin