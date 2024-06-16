Massive Defection Hits Delta APC As Ex- House Of Assembly Candidate, Loyalists Move  To PDP

Share This





















By Mathias Ogagba

LAGOS JUNE 16TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The major political opposition party in Delta State, the All Progressive Congress (APC), at the weekend was hit with a massive defection of the party faithful to the ruling party in the state, the People Democratic Party (PDP) as the former house of assembly candidate, Hon. Innocent Umukoro dumped APC for PDP.

Speaking to newsmen at Uhweru community in Ughelli north local government area, the former APC House of Assembly candidate, Umukoro Innocent berated the leadership of the party for their greedy selfishness and self-center.

While calling on all his supporters to move from the All Progressive Congress (APC) to the mainstream political party in the state, he lamented the years he wasted in APC saying if he spent it in PDP he would have been given recognition.

“I regret the years and financial resources I wasted in APC over the years without recognition it would have been better if I invested it in PDP.

“Today I renounced my membership from the All Progressive Congress (APC) with all my supporters. We are moving on with the ruling party in the state, the People’s Democratic Party(PDP).”

Addressing the mammoth crowd, the Chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ughelli North local government in the forthcoming council elections, Olorogu Jaro Egbo has revealed that his mission and assignment is to deliver Ughelli North from kidnapping and make it habitable for the next three years.

Egbo revealed this when his ward-to-ward campaign train visited Uwheru, Ogor, and Evwreni wards in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to him, “Ughelli North leaders gave me an assignment with strong approval from the governor, the assignment is for me to deliver Ughelli North for three years, and anything I will do to ensure that I deliver, I will do.

“Whatever sacrifices we will make to ensure that Ughelli North is delivered for PDP, we will do it and I want to appeal to our brothers in Uwheru to be united to form a formidable force.

“We want you all to work together as brothers and if you can remember in that meeting I was made the reconciliation committee chairman, I emphasized that we must work together.

“We must unite because as a chairman, I have no faction and I will only listen to the leadership of the party and when it is not right I will protest but I will still do it. Let us eat and wine together because we are all one.

According to him, his administration will strengthen the local vigilante to work with security agencies and flush out kidnapping, oppression and kick against the raping of our women by aliens.

“I will work with our traditional rulers to ensure that in our environment, criminals, and kidnappers are not harbored in their various kingdoms.

