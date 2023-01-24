Mass Exodus: Omo-Agege APC Looses Entire Party EXCO In Ndokwa East To PDP

Share This





















LAGOS JNAUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Delta State, the All Progressives Congress, APC has been hit with a gale of defection as top leaders of the party in Ndokwa East Local Government have decamped from the party to the People’s Democratic Party.

Top among the decamped members are the party chairman, Secretary, a former Commissioner for Youth and Economic Planning. Youth Leader and woman leader amongst others

Prince Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy President of the Senate is the governorship candidate, while Friday Osanebi, Deputy Governorship candidate of Delta, APC incidentally is from the local government.

Among those who defected was Lucky Dikeadi, a legislative aide to Omo-Agege.

A statement by Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, Deputy Director, Media/Publicity Committee, Delta State PDP Campaign Council and State Publicity Secretary, Delta PDP, took a swipe at Deputy Governorship Candidate, Osanebi noting that the exodus in his own local government has exposed his inexperience in politics.

The statement reads: “The Delta State PDP happily announces that a political tsunami and mass exodus of defections by prominent chieftains, key stakeholders with thousands of their vast supporters and loyalists, from APC to PDP, have recently taken place in Ndokwa East Local Government Area, NELGA.

“The defections and mass exodus of APC stalwarts and thousands of their party members to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ndokwa East LGA, which took place today, Friday, 20th January, 2023, are ample evidence of the irreversible collapse of the APC in Ndokwa East Local Government Area.

“These renowned Deltans and sons and daughters of Ndokwaland, who led the multitude of other APC Members, have declared by their bold and irrevocable action, that they have had enough of the darkness, unending glaring deceits and one-man-show of the APC in the State and Ndokwa East LGA.”

Pointblanknews.com reports that a major financier of APC in Ndokwa East, Chief Tony Amechi recently dumped the APC with over 3000 of his supporters and was received with rousing reception in Aboh, by the PDP Chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso and other party leaders.

