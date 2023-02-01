Mass Defection Hits Delta PDP As Dafinone Takes APC Ward To Ward Campaign  To Urhobo Communities

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Hundred of persons have decamped from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oviri-Okpe and Aragba, as the Delta Central Senatorial Candidate, Chief Ede Dafinone take his ward to ward campaign to Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

Chief Ede Dafinone while addressing decampees on Tuesday at Oviri-Okpe ward 2 and Aragba ward 6, explained that all members of the party are equal, insisting that PDP has no good record in Delta State.

The Renowned Chartered Accountant, stated that the Deputy Senate President and APC Governorship Candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has effectively represented the people of Delta State, adding that Omo-Agege is the best choice for the people of Delta State.

He appealed with APC leaders and members to go out and canvas for more votes and vote all APC candidates, from Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC Presidential candidate to the State House of Assembly, Chief Barr Hero Omwirhiren in the coming election.

“Vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, only him has the capacity to fix Nigeria, vote Ovie Omo-Agege as our Governor, he is the best choice for Delta State. Vote for me, I am the most qualified to represent Delta Central, I have technical-know-how and technical-know-who to represent my people,” he said.

However, the House of Assembly Candidate in Okpe Local Government, Chief Barr Hero Omwirhiren has lamented the poor development in Okpe Local Government, adding that the Delta State House of Assembly speaker and PDP Governorship candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and Former Commissioner of works, Chief James Aguoye failed them.

Hero noted that the time to vote out PDP from Okpe Local Government is now, insisting that Okpe is the headquarter of abandoned projects.

“We have the Delta State speaker and the commissioner for works in Okpe, yet PDP has nothing to show in Okpe Local Government, we are tired of PDP and we must vote them out this time. Okpe is the headquarter of abandoned projects,” he added.