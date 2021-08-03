Masked Gunmen Invade Ughelli Phone Shop, Kill One Cart Away Gadgets Worth Millions

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Men of the underworld numbering more than ten on Monday evening attacked the head office of Raycom Telecommunications at Akpodiete Junction along the ever busy Isoko road in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

Focus Naija can report that the operation which lasted way over thirty minutes, went on uninterrupted despite that the Ughelli Area Command and ‘A’ division are located less than four kilometers away from the scene.

According to reports, the suspected robbers shot sporadically, allegedly killing a yet to be identified middle aged customer and carted away gadgets and cash in “Ghana-must-go” bags.

Confirming the incident to our correspondent, staffs that pleaded to be kept anonymous, disclosed that they were made to lie down flat as the robbers made away with expensive phones and laptops.

“The robbers were all armed and wore face masks. They stole iPhones, laptops and cash. About 12 brand new iPhone 12 pro max were also carted away with the loot but one customer was killed.

“The customer was shot around his stomach and his internal organs poured out. He was rushed to the hospital immediately the robbers left but he couldn’t make it out alive.

Efforts to reach owner of the store, Chief Raymond Anozie for comments into the robbery proved abortive as at press time.

