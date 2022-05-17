Markets, Schools Shutdown As IPOB Extends Sit-At-Home Orde To Asaba
LAGOS MAY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Markets and shops in Asaba, Delta state paralysed at the early hours of Monday as traders stayed away from their shops in compliance with the sit at home by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
It was observed that the popular Ogbogono market and most of the shops were shut till 12 noon for fear of the unknown.
People in Asaba were apprehensive following the threat by IPOB that the sit- at- home should extend to Asaba and its environs.
It was also observed that schools within the capital territory, including Okwe, Oko, Akwuebulu, Cable Point, Bonsaac and Oduke areas of Asaba were completely shut down.
It was gathered that unknown gunmen were shooting sporadically at Bonsaac area while parents were falling on themselves running to collect their children from school to avoid being cut in the web.
It was gathered that one person was killed in the process thereby creating apprehension in the state.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe said the command had drafted its personnel to all nook and cranny of the state to provide security.
He said he was not aware of any gunshot but shooting of knockouts in some areas and advised the residents to go about their normal businesses and disregard the sit-at-home order by IPOB.
Blue Print