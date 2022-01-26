Marginalization: Delta APC Chieftains Urges National Body To Call Omo-Agege To Order

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The national body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been urged to bring back sanity to the Delta State chapter by prevailing on Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, to accommodate aggrieved stakeholders who were marginalised in the last party congresses.

The appeal is coming from a neutral body, the Restoration Agenda group, made up of four professors and several other bigwigs of the party saddled with the responsibility of reconciling all aggrieved factions of the party in the state.

Addressing journalists in Warri on Tuesday, spokesman of the group and pioneer member of the APC in the state, Professor David Ejenobo, warned that the APC in Delta was on the verge of collapse except for something urgent was done at the national level.

He identified imposition of candidates and neglect of the interests of some high-ranking members during the ward, local government and state congresses as reasons for the massive defections to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) last weekend.

He described the gale of defections from the APC in Delta North, South and Central to PDP in recent times as “a big blow” to the structure and fortune of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Professor Ejenobo wondered why the defectors, most of whom were founding members of the party and had sacrificed their lives and means of livelihood for the party since 2013, could be described as ‘disgruntled and stomach politicians’ in some quarters.

“The decampees have been described in some quarters as disgruntled and stomach politicians.

“These were the same politicians, who, a few months back, were the bastions of the Party.

“These were notable politicians, who had sacrificed their lives and means of livelihood for the Party since its inception in 2013.

“Majority of those referred to as disgruntled were founding fathers of the APC.

“These were men and women who risked all, travelling night and day to Asaba and Abuja not only to attend court sessions but for the enthronement of democratic practices in the Party.

“When men of such calibre decided to decamp and they were referred as stomach politicians and disgruntled or traitors, that is far from the truth. They are not,” Prof. Ejenobo, who lectures at Delta State University (DELSU), noted.

The group, while affirming that the APC in Delta can still be salvaged, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to “give direction on the selection of who will take over from him as next president.”

