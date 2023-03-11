March 18th Election: Labour Party Chieftain Urges Deltans To Shun Ibori’s Antic, APC, PDP

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Labour Party Chieftain, Chief Ajufo urges Delta state electorates to shun recent moves by the former governor of Delta State, “James Ibori and his boys” who are migrating in droves from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the Saturday, March 11, gubernatorial poll, which has now been postponed to March 18.

Chief Ajufo alleged that former Governor Ibori is now scheming to reclaim his “godfather or grand commander” position through support for his “godson, guber candidate of APC and Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The Labour Party chieftain said Deltans needed to be wary of Omo-Agege’s governorship bid, as it is “a backdoor for Ibori to re-take control of the management of the state’s resources in a manner likely to be worse than the 1999 – 2007 era when he was governor.

Ajufo described the APC as “PDP-2” trying to upstage Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s “PDP-1” from power, saying Deltans should reward both of them with electoral defeat since both parties have run the country (APC – 8 years) and Delta State (PDP – 24 years) badly. He argued that none of them deserves to occupy the seat of power in Asaba come May 29, 2023.

According to Ajufo, “We must sever our links with the people from both parties that have collectively ruined the fortunes of this oil-rich state by running it aground since 1999,” he noted.

He added, “This is a gathering of vultures and it does not augur well for our beloved Delta State. Ibori wants to use the APC backdoor to reclaim his faded godfather status since all his allies are dumping PDP in droves and moving over to APC.

“The signs are not good for Deltans who have been pauperised for so many years in spite of the huge oil wealth that comes to the state monthly. I urge Deltans to see through the evil that’s about to befall them if they elect Ovie Omo-Agege. Of course, PDP is dead, going by February 25, 2023 election. There is no need to bother about it. Deltans will bury whatever remains of it in the guber elections.

The Labour chief urged Deltans to do what they did on February 25 when they massively voted for Labour Party and Peter Obi, saying they should do the same for the party’s governorship candidate, Deacon Ken Pela and all House of Assembly candidates.

Ajifo added, “We also call on women to rally their own fellow woman, an educationist and erudite scholar, Prof. Nwabogo-Umukoro, to represent and champion women’s causes in government at the highest decision-making level.”