March 11: No Ayakoromo Bridge, No Vote For PDP, Delta ljaws Tell Okowa

By Francis Tayor

LAGOS MARCH 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Ahead of the forthcoming Gubernatorial/State House of Assembly elections slated on the 11th of March, 2023 across the country, the ljaw speaking ethnic nationality in Delta State has sent a signal to the governor of the state, His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP that it will not be as usual for the ljaws to massively vote for the umbrella party due to the ill treatment the current administration metted against them in the past seven years.

In a Press Statement released on Friday at Ayakoromo community in Burutu and signed by Comrade Ekpegha Preye, who is the Spokesman of Concerned Citizens for lzon-lbe Development (CCFID) noted that Governor Okowa’s deliberate neglect of the Delta ljaw people in development wise, especially the abandoned Ayakoromo bridge, Torugbene Ojobo road, Odorobu, Odofori, Bulu-Angiama road, Apelebiri link road to Patani main Town amongst others in the past seven years of his PDP led administration where the reasons for their decision.

The group vows to vote against Delta State PDP governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori comes 11th March, 2023, saying they have lost trust and confidence in him as well due to his boss Okowa mal-administration against the ljaw people who in the past twenty one years gave bloc votes to PDP.

The group added that Delta ljaw people are tired of the umbrella party and that they want to change the narrative and try another party in the forthcoming elections.

The group bitterly expressed their anger at Gov. Okowa for consistently lying and failed to match his words with action by deceiving Ijaw people, especially Ayakoromo community over failed promise to re-award Ayakoromo bridge project to SETRACO.

It was unfortunate that Okowa promised to mobilize SETRACO to site in early January 2023 but all promises he made where lies and political gimmick to mock ljaw people in the state.

They however, urged governor OKowa and the PDP led government to do the needful by completing the Ayakoromo bridge and other abandoned road projects in the riverine communities before his administration elapsed by May 29 or else, be ready to face EFCC/ICPC over his incessant borrowing and loan taken to the detriment of Deltans towards the end of his administration, the statement added.