Man Tweets Delta Police PRO, Accuses Policemen On Highway Of Planting Drugs Inside His Bag

LAGOS JANUARY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-A man has written the Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, alleging that policemen on a highway planted codeine inside his bag while he was on a journey.

The man, whose Twitter handle is @Amme_Bitcoinhub, wrote a series of tweets to Edafe where he gave details of how he met the policemen on a highway in Agbor, Delta State, and the men stopped the commercial vehicle he was in, asking all the passengers to come down for search.

He added that they asked them to drop their bags and asked an officer to search the bags while another one was asked to search each of the passengers separately.

However, he alleged that right before his eyes, one of the officers allegedly brought out a bottle of codeine from his bag which he must have allegedly planted there and when the bottle was shown to him, he protested, telling the officers that he had never involved himself in drugs.

He said at that moment, he became confused and started shaking and decided to send message to Edafe while also making calls to the numbers he saw on Edafe’s Twitter handle to explain his situation to them.

He however added that apparently seeing that he was making phone calls to the police authorities in the state, they allowed him to leave with the other passengers, just as he said how he left the place was due to God’s mercy.

