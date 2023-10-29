Man In Police Net Over Alleged Murder Of Girl Friend In Sapele

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Police has arrested 26-year-old Destiny Ogheneovo for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, Jennifer Aaron.

The young man was apprehended at his residence, NDDC Road in Sapele by detectives from the Sapele Police Division after the family of the deceased reported her missing.

According to a relative of the deceased, Jennifer and Destiny had broken up four months ago due to a troubled relationship.

However, Destiny showed up at her family home last week insisting on taking her away on his motorcycle.

When Jennifer did not return home that night, her family became worried and started searching for her.

Their search led them to Destiny’s house, but he was nowhere to be found. It was not until the following day that Jennifer’s lifeless body was discovered, dumped behind Destiny’s house.

Delta State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Edafe Bright, confirmed the arrest, while a Police source revealed that Destiny was currently in custody in Sapele and would be transferred to Asaba soon.

The cause of Jennifer’s death is still unknown, as an autopsy is yet to be conducted to determine if she was indeed murdered. The community has been left in shock by the gruesome discovery, with residents expressing their disbelief and sorrow.

Mary Idu, a resident, described Jennifer as a kind and caring person and questioned what could have possibly driven her partner to commit such a heinous act.

Delta Bulletin

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy or further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com