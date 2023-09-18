Man In A Viral Video Recounts How He Was Abducted In Asaba Street, Paid Ransom

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An unidentified man has narrated how he was kidnapped in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The man spoke in a video in which he was interviewed at the point where he parked his car after retrieving it.

The car was dumped by his kidnappers after it ran out of fuel.

The victim told his interviewer that he was on his way home with members of his family between 9pm and 10pm when he was accosted by the kidnappers.

He said the kidnappers threw his family out of the car, put him in their operational vehicle, while a member of the gang drove his own car.

He told his interviewer that in the car in which he was kept were other victims, adding that one of the victims was shot on his leg, while they hit brake hs head with a strong object. He stated that after a while, they demanded for ransom, which he had to pay before he was left to go.

Man narrates how he paid for his ransom after being kidnapped in Asaba Seyi Tinubu | Poco Lee | Naira Marley and Sam Larry | Bellingham | Dayo Israel | Pressure | Instablog | Bella Shmurda | Saga | Jimmu Odukoya | Trossard | Asaba pic.twitter.com/sMKhKpcTVN — News Pop (@Newspopng) September 17, 2023

He added that while driving around with him, the fuel in his car finished, leading to the kidnappers abandoning it under a bridge, where he went to retrieve it with the assistance of policemen.

Eagles Online

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultacy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com