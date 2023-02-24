Man Hacks Younger Brother’s Friend To Death Over  N150 Debt In Delta

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A man has hacked his younger brother’s friend to death during a scuffle over alleged debt N150 in Ekuku-Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to our sources a fight had ensued between one Friday and Onyeka Ugbebor who was owing Friday the sum of N150 when his brother chukwuma met them fighting, before the unforeseen happened.

We learned that Chukwuma then went to his apartment only to come out with a machete which he used to inflict serious injury on the deceased in the neck rejoin.

Mr. Ugbebor was rushed to the General hospital in Agbor-Alidimma where he was confirmed dead by the Doctor on duty.

Sources close to the Police revealed that Chukwuma is their custody while the deceased has deposited at the mortuary for further investigation.

In a related development, a 29 year old woman, Blessing Moyo Akpola has committed suicide at Ekwuoma community in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to sources close to the 29 year old woman jumped into a well in their compound, before people could rescue her she died in the well.

The body has been recovered by the police and was confirmed dead in a private hospital at Umunede. Her body has been deposited in a morgue in the same hospital.

When the police were contacted, they said an investigation had begun on the matter.

