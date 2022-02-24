Man Goes Missing After Attending Function In Asaba, Phone Trace To Anambra

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Nigerian man identified as Steady Onome Idisi has been declared missing in Asaba, Delta State.

Mr Idisi, who is the President of Steady Run Club, reportedly went missing after attending a Rotaract function in Asaba.

According to a statement issued by the club on Thursday, February 24, his phone was traced to Aguata in Anambra State.

“We regretfully announce to you that our President, Rtn Steady Onome Idisi has been declared missing,” the statement reads.

We therefore, solicit to you and the general public for useful information that will help in finding him soon.

He last attended a Rotary function in Asaba, Delta State, and fter several efforts to reach him, his phone was traced to somewhere in Aguata LGA of Anambra State.

Kindly call these numbers 0703-303-3333, 0701-506-0081 for any leads.

LindaIkeji