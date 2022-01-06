Man Flees After Allegedly Stabbing Neighbour To Death With Broken Bottle In Sapele

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Police in Delta State are on a trail of one Nana Oyibo, 24, who allegedly killed his neighbour, Onos Obadeke, during a heated argument.

The incident took place at Old Eku road in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday evening.

Though the police spokesman, Edafe Bright can not be reached to confirm the story, a security source told Vanguard that the suspect fled after he learnt that Onos had died on his way to the hospital after he (Nana) stabbed him

The source said the suspect killed the victim over an unresolved dispute, using a broken bottle.

He also said the suspect fled the scene after stabbing the deceased on the chest causing him (the suspect) to lose so much blood in the process.

However, a source close to both families told Vanguard that the two young men were living with their parents in the same compound “though they were neighbours their families were not in talking terms”.

“Their younger siblings were the ones who began fighting each other until the late Onos and Nana now started fighting, Nana then picked up a bottle, broke it and proceeded to stab Onos” the source who craved anonymity said.

Sympathisers were said to have made efforts to save Onos life by rushing him to hospital, but he died before he could be treated.

The security officer who begged not to be mentioned said efforts were on to arrest the fleeing suspect.

“I am sure that the suspect would not escape because our men are out there to arrest him,” the source added.

Vanguard