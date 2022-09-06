Man Arrested With Mutilated Human Flesh In Delta, Police React

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The people of Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State were thrown into confusion yesterday as a man was seen conveying dismembered human body in a wheelbarrow.

The community who claimed that the suspect, might be using human meat for roasted meat, suya.

The people have been sending the video of the suspect and the human meat; warning people to be wary of how and where they buy suya.

In the video which has gone viral, the suspect, who was arrested by the police, was seen with a wheelbarrow packed with mangled human body .

An indigene, Egobudike Okafor, said,” we are still in shock over the sad development. What would that man be doing with disected human flesh. The meat is that of a full human being, meaning that it was not for ritual purpose, but for suya. It is either the man is using it for suya or supplying someone preparing Suya.

” As for me and my family, we won’t ever eat suya again. I am warning my people to stop eating Suya. For crying out loud, what would a young man be doing with a full human meat ? The Police have arrested him, but they should not sweep the case under the carpet, because we want to know where he killed the person , who the victim is ,and for what purpose”.

John Nwaizu, said the man was seen very early in the morning in a suspicious manner and a police patrol team was contacted; the police arrived on time and picked the man. What they discovered with the man is like the eye seeing the ear; it was human flesh in a wheelbarrow. We are thinking that the human flesh was for suya. We have told our people to stop eating suya for the mean time. We are appealing to the police to fish out the syndicate and to reveal the identity of the person that was killed and disected like a goat”.

A Policeman who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to speak with the press, said, ” our men are interrogating the man. According to the man, he picked the body from the road. He claimed that the deceased was killed by a hit and run driver. But the questions are : why did he pick the body; where was he taking it to and for what purpose? These are the questions we have to ask him and I believe that my colleagues are doing wonderfully well in their interrogation. In due time, we shall let you know our findings. Some are claiming that he was using it for suya or supplying suya sellers, we shall soon answer all the questions and allegations raised “.

However, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said,” yes, there is a case of a man who was arrested in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha-South Local Government Area of the state. He is presently facing interrogation. However, he has so far confessed that he picked the scattered body on the road, thinking that it was that of a cow killed by a vehicle. Well, so far, the suspect took our men to the road where he picked the scattered body. It has been proven that he picked the body of the victim ,who we believed was knocked down by a hit-and-run vehicle. He said he was taken the meat him for food as he thought it was that of a cow. We are still interrogating him”.

The Sun