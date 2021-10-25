1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Mon, Oct 25th, 2021

Man Arrested With 60 Rounds Of AK7 Ammunition Concealed In Pair Of Canvass In Warri

 

LAGOS OCTOBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of the Delta Police Command has arrested a 36-Year-Old man, Patrick Anthony with sixty rounds of AK 47 ammunitions concealed in a pair of canvass in Effurun, Warri, Delta State.

Delta Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Bright Edafe who disclosed the information in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com said Anthony   was arrested on 21/10/2021 at about 0900hrs  by Dragon Patrol team 29  while on  stop and search duty along Warri-Sapele road by Mercy City Effurun.

He said the team   intercepted one silver coloured commuter  Toyota picnic space bus  with Reg no  LSD 324 DO  heading from Warri to Sapele, adding that  upon search of the vehicle and occupants, sixty (60) rounds of 7.62mm (ak47) live ammunition  concealed inside a pair of canvas shoes was recovered from one of the passengers named  Patrick Anthony ‘m’ aged 36yrs of Arunton quarters Escravos.

He said investigation is ongoing

