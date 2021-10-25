Man Arrested With 60 Rounds Of AK7 Ammunition Concealed In Pair Of Canvass In Warri

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of the Delta Police Command has arrested a 36-Year-Old man, Patrick Anthony with sixty rounds of AK 47 ammunitions concealed in a pair of canvass in Effurun, Warri, Delta State.

Delta Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Bright Edafe who disclosed the information in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com said Anthony was arrested on 21/10/2021 at about 0900hrs by Dragon Patrol team 29 while on stop and search duty along Warri-Sapele road by Mercy City Effurun.

He said the team intercepted one silver coloured commuter Toyota picnic space bus with Reg no LSD 324 DO heading from Warri to Sapele, adding that upon search of the vehicle and occupants, sixty (60) rounds of 7.62mm (ak47) live ammunition concealed inside a pair of canvas shoes was recovered from one of the passengers named Patrick Anthony ‘m’ aged 36yrs of Arunton quarters Escravos.

He said investigation is ongoing