Man Arrested With 130 Cartridges, Gun, Tramadol, Codeine In Delta State

LAGOS NOVEMBER 21 (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police operatives has arrested sixty-five-old, Mr Solomon Udayan with One hundred and thirty thousand live cartridges.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest and recovery of arms said the suspect which was arrested at Emevor, Isoko North LGA was also in possession of one single barrel long gun, three packets of tramadol, six bottles of codeine and various contraband drugs.

According to him, “On 19/11/2021 at about 1630hrs Operatives attached to the Command crack squad in total compliance with the directive of the Delta state Commissioner of Police on continuous raiding of black spot/criminal hideouts acted on intelligence gathered over a period of time and raided a criminal hideout at Emevor Community in Isoko North LGA and arrested one Solomon Udanya ‘m’ aged 65yrs.

“The following exhibits were recovered from him; One hundred and thirty rounds live cartridges, one single barrel long gun, three packets of tramadol, six bottles of codeine and various contraband drugs. Investigation is ongoing.”