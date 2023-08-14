Man Arrested For Allegedly Adducting His  Elder Brother’s Family, Kills Wife, Fakes Own Kidnap

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Police operatives has arrested suspect, Eseoghene Ezekiel Obeje who doubled as kidnapper, killer and self acclaimed kidnapper.

He was alleged to have master minded the abduction of his elder brother, his elder brother’s wife and family and collected r of N1,300 million ransom in which his elder brother’s wife, Reginal Ogana died in the process of the abduction.

Not satisfied with the punishment and pains he had allegedly unleashed on his elder brother, Eseoghene now planned his own abduction. It was reported that Eseoghene who is 28-years-old made a suspicious call to his elder brother that he was kidnapped and that the kidnappers were demanding a ransom of Five Hundred Thousand Naira only (#500,000) which was transferred into the said Eseoghene’s account as his ransom.

Police investigation revealed that the said Eseoghene is a member of Eiye confraternity. He faked his own kidnapped and he is also suspected to have masterminded the kidnap of his brother and other family members which led to the death of Regina Ogana. The suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing.

Police report signed by Delta State Police Public relation officer, DSP Bright Edafe made available to UrhoboToday explained,”The Command has been investigating the murder of one Regina Ogana ‘f’ who was kidnapped alongside her husband and other members of her family on 02/08/2023 . The Command received another distress call from the husband of the deceased that one of his brothers Eseoghene Ezekiel Obeje ‘m’ aged 28 made a suspicious call to him that he was kidnapped and that the kidnappers were demanding a ransom of Five Hundred Thousand Naira only (#500,000) and Money was transferred into the said Eseoghene’s account as his ransom.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Wale Abass gave a marching order to the DPO Oreropke Division to embark on an intelligence-led investigation and ensure that the perpetrators are arrested. Consequently, on 11/08/2023, at about 1145hrs acting on technically generated information, operatives of the Divisional Anti-Crime Patrol team led by the DPO CSP Paul E. Oboware stormed Odovie community Ughelli North LGA and arrested the said Eseoghene Ezekiel Obeje at the same spot where the sum of One Million Three Hundred Thousand Naira (#1,300,000.00) was earlier paid as ransom for the release of his elder brother and husband of the deceased. Investigation revealed that the said Eseoghene is a member of Eiye confraternity, he faked his own kidnapped and is also suspected to have masterminded the kidnap of his brother and other family members which led to the death of Regina Ogana. The suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing.”

In a related development, on 10/08/2023 at about 2130hrs, operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) acting on a complaint received via petition, stormed Issele-Azagba community Aniocha North LGA, where one Igwe Uche ‘m’ aged 29yrs, Victor Agogozia ‘m’ aged 30 yrs, Afam Okoro Victor ‘m’ aged 30yrs, all residents of Issele-Azagba were arrested.

Upon search of the suspects, one locally made cut-to-size pistol, one single barrel gun, one live cartridge were recovered. Suspects and exhibits are in custody and effort is being intensified to arrest other members of their gang.

In Another development, on 13/8/2023 at about 2130hrs acting on credible intelligence received about some hoodlums who were on their way to attack unsuspecting person(s) along Umusadege quarters, the DPO Kwale Division CSP Edwin Igoche in a proactive manner, swiftly mobilized crack team of the division to mid-western road and in the process, two suspects namely Ugo Uzoka ‘m’ of Umusadege qtrs aged 31yrs and Ebinum Snu ‘m’ aged 33yrs were arrested during which one cut-to-size gun and six cartridges were recovered from them.

Delta police wh confirmed the arrest of the suspects and seizure of arms and ammunitions said both cases are under investigation.

