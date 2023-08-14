1 2 3 4 5
Man Arrested For Allegedly Adducting His  Elder Brother’s Family, Kills Wife, Fakes Own Kidnap

LAGOS AUGUST 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Police operatives has arrested suspect, Eseoghene Ezekiel Obeje  who doubled as  kidnapper, killer  and  self acclaimed kidnapper.

He was alleged to have master minded the abduction of his elder brother,  his elder brother’s wife and family and collected r of N1,300 million  ransom in which  his elder brother’s wife, Reginal Ogana  died in the process of the abduction.

Not satisfied with the punishment and pains he had allegedly unleashed on his elder brother, Eseoghene  now planned his own abduction. It was reported that Eseoghene who is 28-years-old made a suspicious call to his  elder brother  that he was kidnapped and that the kidnappers were demanding a ransom of Five Hundred Thousand Naira only (#500,000) which was  transferred into the said Eseoghene’s account as his ransom.

Following the Commissioner of Police CP Wale Abass order to the DPO Oreropke Division to embark on an intelligence-led investigation and ensure that the perpetrators are arrested,  consequently, on 11/08/2023, at about 1145hrs  acting on technically generated information,  operatives of the Divisional Anti-Crime Patrol team led by the DPO  CSP Paul E. Oboware stormed Odovie community in  Ughelli North LGA  and arrested the said Eseoghene Ezekiel Obeje at the same spot where the sum of One Million Three Hundred Thousand Naira (#1,300,000.00)  was earlier paid as ransom for the release of his elder brother and husband of the deceased.

Police investigation revealed that  the said Eseoghene is a member of Eiye confraternity. He faked his own kidnapped and he  is also suspected to have masterminded the kidnap of his brother and other family members which led to the death of Regina Ogana. The suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing.

Police report signed by Delta State Police Public relation officer, DSP Bright Edafe made available to UrhoboToday  explained,”The Command has been investigating the murder of one Regina Ogana ‘f’ who was kidnapped alongside her husband and other members of her family on 02/08/2023 . The Command received another distress call from the husband of the deceased that one of his brothers  Eseoghene Ezekiel Obeje  ‘m’ aged 28 made a suspicious call to him that he was kidnapped and that the kidnappers were demanding a ransom of Five Hundred Thousand Naira only (#500,000)  and Money was transferred into the said Eseoghene’s account as his ransom.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Wale Abass gave a marching order to the DPO Oreropke Division to embark on an intelligence-led investigation and ensure that the perpetrators are arrested. Consequently, on 11/08/2023, at about 1145hrs  acting on technically generated information,  operatives of the Divisional Anti-Crime Patrol team led by the DPO  CSP Paul E. Oboware stormed Odovie community  Ughelli North LGA  and arrested the said Eseoghene Ezekiel Obeje at the same spot where the sum of One Million Three Hundred Thousand Naira (#1,300,000.00)  was earlier paid as ransom for the release of his elder brother and husband of the deceased. Investigation revealed that the said Eseoghene is a member of Eiye confraternity, he faked his own kidnapped and is also suspected to have masterminded the kidnap of his brother and other family members which led to the death of Regina Ogana. The suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing.”

In a related development, on 10/08/2023 at about 2130hrs, operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) acting on a complaint received via petition, stormed Issele-Azagba community Aniocha North LGA, where one Igwe Uche ‘m’ aged 29yrs,  Victor Agogozia  ‘m’ aged 30 yrs,  Afam Okoro Victor ‘m’ aged 30yrs,  all residents of Issele-Azagba were arrested.

Upon search of the suspects, one locally made cut-to-size pistol, one single barrel gun,  one live cartridge were recovered. Suspects and exhibits are in custody and effort is being intensified to arrest other members of their gang.

In Another development,  on 13/8/2023 at about  2130hrs  acting on credible intelligence received about some hoodlums who were on their way to attack unsuspecting person(s)  along Umusadege quarters, the DPO Kwale Division CSP Edwin Igoche in a proactive manner, swiftly mobilized crack team of the division to mid-western road and in the process,  two suspects namely  Ugo Uzoka ‘m’ of Umusadege qtrs aged 31yrs   and Ebinum Snu ‘m’ aged 33yrs were arrested during which one cut-to-size gun and six cartridges were recovered from them.

Delta police wh confirmed the arrest of the suspects and seizure of arms and ammunitions said both cases are under investigation.

