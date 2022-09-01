Man Allegedly Shot Dead 11-Year-Old Boy While Testing Locally Made Gun In Ozoro

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Twenty-Six-Years old man identified as Ogaga Kome has been arrested by operatives of the Delta Police command for allegedly shooting and killing an eleven-year-old boy, Hossanna Merritt at Ozoro, Delta State while testing locally made gun.

A statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday.com disclosed that Kome after committing the crime immediately fled, but was later returned to the police station by his relative.

“Following report received by the DPO Ozoro Police Station that on 22/8/2022, one Ogaga Kome ‘m’ aged 26 years old while testing a locally made gun in his house allegedly shot and killed one Hossanna Merritt ‘m’ aged 11yrs in Ozoro, and fled immediately after the incident.

“The Command alerted members of the public on the incident and solicited for information that will aid the arrest of the suspect.

“Consequently, on 30/8/2022 at about 1305hrs, a well-meaning individual who is also a relative of the suspect brought him to the station. Suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing,” the statement read.

In another development, Delta State Police operative at Isseluku-Uku Police Station arrested three suspected armed robbers with one English revolver pistol, fifteen rounds of live ammunition and six expended ammunition were recovered

The police reported that on August 25th, 2022 at about 0800hrs, a case of suspected stolen unregistered motorcycle was reported by an indigene of Onicha-Uku at Isseluku-Uku Police Station, adding that on the strength of the complaint, the DPO Issele-Uku detailed detectives to investigate.

“An intelligence led investigation culminated to the arrest of the prime suspect, Iyegbunuwe Oluchukwu ‘m’ of Issele-Uku. The suspect led the detectives to their hideout at Onicha-Ugbo in Aniocha North LGA, where two other suspects, one Okwudili Ozah ‘m’ and Esther Nwoko ‘f’, were arrested and One (1) English revolver pistol, fifteen (15) rounds of live ammunition, and six (6) expended ammunition were recovered.

“Suspects allegedly stole the motorcycle at gun point and it’s suspected to be in the possession of one of their accomplice Chidinma Nwoko ‘m’, the husband to Esther Nwoko. Effort is on to arrest the other members of the gang,” the police statement disclosed.

The Commissioner of Police Delta State Command, CP Ari Muhammed Ali appreciated the efforts of residents in the State who have been supportive to the Police in combating crime, urging them to sustain the tempo as crime has no jurisdiction and security is everybody’s business.

The CP also advised that members of the public to monitor their environment, and report any suspicious persons or movements to the Police.