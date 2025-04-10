Man Accuses Delta Police Of Converting His Missing Car Into Patrol Vehicle

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A man has called out the Delta State Police Command for converting his missing car into a police vehicle.

In a now-trending video, the man, identified as Ogoro Miffy, recounted how his car got stolen when he attended a church program in 2015.

After discovering the theft, he went to the Ekpan Division Police Station to file a report.

“Them say make I go print paper for stolen vehicle. I even distribute am all over the place for them,” he explained in pidgin.

The vehicle [Credit: X ChucksEricE}The vehicle [Credit: X ChucksEricE}“I con discover my motor with the police in Ekpan Division. They converted my vehicle to their own use,” he added, displaying a picture of the vehicle bearing police markings.

He further claimed that after taking the matter to court, the High Court ruled in his favour on July 19, 2018 and ordered the police to pay him a fine of N10 million, however, the police appealed the ruling.

“Is it their right to use my motor? Because I don’t have a helper, they are oppressing me. I was using the motor to manage my life, but now things are tough. Come to my rescue,” he pleaded in the video.

In response to the claims, the Delta State Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Edafe Bright, wrote, “2015-2017 is a long time ago. The said vehicle is not in Ekpan Police Station from my findings.”

Edafe further provided a contact for the complainant to contact him to aid their investigation.

