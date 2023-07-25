List Of Delta Commissioners-Designate Sparks Controversy

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The list of 26 commissioners-designate presented to the Delta State House of Assembly, DSHA, ready to be screened today, Tuesday, is causing ripples in the state.

Apart from the fact that the unsigned state governor’s letterhead containing the list of the commissioners-designate has no date, the letter was also not addressed to the speaker, but bore the voice of the governor of the state, Sheriff Oborevwori, requesting the State Assembly to consider the nominations.

The unsigned letter was titled: “For Appointments As Hon Commissioner And Members Of The Delta State Executive Council”.

Another grouse was the name of the daughter of former governor of the state, Orode Uduaghan, son of a former senator, Barr. Funyel Manager, and names of the children of other former political appointees. Orode was once an aide to Okowa before she contested for the Warri North constituency seat and lost.

Other areas of discontentment are the names of former commissioners like Charles Aniagwu. The immediate past commissioner for Information, Aniagwu was Chief Press Secretary to former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in his first term and commissioner for Information during his second term, Fidelis Okemuor Tilije, immediate past commissioner for finance, Hon. Princess Pat Ajudua and Hon. Izeze Rume Yakubu Reuben, former members, Delta Assembly and Hon. Joan Onyemacchi Ada-Anioma, former Reps member, among others.

The list also included “Odinigwe Odigie Daniel, Jerry Ehiwario, Dr. Kingsley Ashiboogwu, Michael Ifeanyi Anoka, Darlington jeh, Chief Fidelis Okemuor Tilije, Barr. Funyel Manager, Hon. Godknows Angele, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, Emamusi Obiodeh and Perez Omoun.

Others are Isaac Tosan Wilkie, Agbateyimiro Isaac Weyinmi, Samuel Oligida, Prof. Tonukari Johnbull, Etagherure Ejiro Terry, Mrs. Rose Ezewu, Jamani Tommy Ejiro, Onoriode Agofure, Vincent Oyibode and Sonny Akporokiamo Ekedayen

The Ijaw indigenes of Warri North Local Government in Egbema Kingdom are already protesting their exclusion from Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s list of nominated commissioners on the floor of the House of Assembly.

A leader of Egbema Integrity Group (EIG), Francis Abulu accused Governor Oborevwori of “erecting a government of injustice,” by appointing two persons from the council area without including an Ijaw man.

The two Warri North indigenes who made the list are a daughter of former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, Ms. Orode and Dr. Isaac Wiliky, said to be a loyalist to ex-Chairman of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Michael Diden, aka Ejele. Both are Itsekiri.

“The people were sad after a list of commissioners-designate surfaced, because since the creation of Warri North Local Government, it has always been Itsekiri occupying the position at the State Executive Council. Not until toward the end of Governor Uduaghan’s second tenure that an Ijaw, Joel Bisina, was made commissioner for six months.

“Egbema people have suffered political injustice in Warri North for too long, having been denied the position of House of Assembly member since the creation of the council in 1991,” he said.

Noting that Egbema people were hopeful that the Oborevwori administration would change the narrative, the leaders said recent development, where a meeting sought with the governor “was not considered,” showed that the Ijaw of Warri North would continue to suffer the same fate.

The leaders said the Governor ought to have been sensitive to the fact that the local government was inhabited by two ethnic groups.

“Consequently, we call on sons and daughters of Egbema to come out in the days and weeks to protest it with every means legitimate.

The Egbema Integrity Group cannot guarantee the smooth operation of oil companies in our area anymore, as this action has overheated the fragile peace we are experiencing in Warri North.

“We have assured our people, agitated by the injustice in our area, that this administration will make a difference. But what we have seen is even worse than previous administrations.

“So, we are in doubt that our people can allow oil operations to go on smoothly. This unjust decision must not go unchallenged by lovers of justice,” Abulu said.

While the dust from ljaw indigenes is yet to settle, youths of Ewu, Okparabe and Arhavwarien are also protesting.

Led by one Mr. Ovie Ughellicha, they took their protest to the Government House, Asaba, on the grounds that nobody from that axis was given a commissioner slot.

DailyPost