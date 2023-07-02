Like Father, Like Son: Sheriff Continues On Okowa’s Path Of Reckless Borrowing

Share This





















By Grade one Clark

LAGOS JULY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Like father like son is a common cliche used to stereotype the despicable conduct of those that run foul of societal norms. If a father is a habitual offender, and a son follows in his footsteps, society take swipes at him, for being a copy of his progenitor. As we speak, Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta State, is marching seemingly on the same calamitous path of his godfather, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

The ex emperor of Delta State was the acclaimed champion borrower of his time. He left the finances of the state in total ruins before handing over to his alter ego and puppet, Sheriff Oborevwori. At the time of Dr. Okowa’s departure, the state debts stood at over N900 Billion.

Gov. Sheriff has so far shunned prudence and financial restraint. He has like his mentor hoisted a borrowing flag on the state. Barely a month after inauguration and yet to settle down, he got an approval from the State House of Assembly to borrow N40 Billion, with the lame excuse of sourcing funds to settle pension arrear of state retirees.

In the last months to Okowa’s exit, he borrowed over N300 billion, aside this, he was accused of diverting N250 billion of the state 13% derivation money to his personal use. But his parrot and mouth piece, Charles Aniagwu and the then former Finance Commissioner, Fidelis Tilije, regaled Deltans with cock and bull tales, of Okowa settling state pensioners with part of the derivation funds received.

The state pension arrears has become a recurring decimal. Does infant Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori need a whooping N40 Billion to settle pensioners entitlement? Not really! Delta State must have the highest number of pensioners in Nigeria. And how many times would the same pensioners entitlement be paid, if truly they were settled as Okowa’s aides claimed?

What happened to the FAAC allocation, the share of 13% derivation fund and IGR, that the state receives monthly, which is in the range of N40 Billion? The state doesn’t need to borrow to settle pensioners. It can set aside specific sum every month for the purpose. Delta receives the highest allocation after Lagos State, yet it is perpetually borrowing and now overwhelmed with debts.

If there is a standard for measuring development, the transformation that occurred in Ebonyi State under Gov. Umahi should be the example. In 8 years, the governor changed the landscape of the state with less money than that entrusted to Ifeanyi Okowa. Delta State remains rural and unkempt. Okowa deliberately starved Delta Central and South of development while in office.

The only major project he completed was a secretariat that is beside the old one, named after the first civilian governor of the state, Chief Felix Ibru. Rather than harmonize the complexes under the same name, he maliciously chose to name the new one after a Delta North traditional ruler.

This reflects his warped mind and bias against the people of Delta Central and South zones. He forgot the state governorship rotates. As it is, it will remain in Central for 8 years and thereafter move to South for another 8 years. It is hoped that the North doesn’t cry foul in that 16 years interval.

It is sickening to sit and watch the looting that has become the pattern of governance in the state. Sheriff probably forgot he currently stands on quicksand. There is no certainty he will remain in office with the barrage of litigations filed against him at the state election petitions tribunal.

What happens if at the end he loses? Does he think he would just walk out scout free without accounting for the time he spent in office. For Okowa, he knows where he is going, he is between a rock and a very hard place.

There are piles of evidence against him in his reckless management of the state resources. His megaphone, Charles Aniagwu can talk all he wants, the EFCC is waiting in the wing to swoop on him, after studying and cross checking the information they have.

A chameleon moves gently with one foot at a time. The delicious edible maggot known as “miti” in Ijaw land, is found in the bowel of the rafia palm. It is always in a hurry, and it often runs directly under the blade of the axe, and gets smashed. When one is not sure of a destination, it is disastrous to set forth hurriedly on a trip.

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori must tread softly. Those now applauding him with appellations of executive governor, this and that, and are egging him on to take loans won’t be there, when his paper castle crumbles. They would leave the scene and retire to their homes. He alone will bell the cat.

Grade one Clark writes from Asaba