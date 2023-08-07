LG  Bosses  Decrt Jungle Justice After Mob Burn Three Suspected Motorcycles Thieves In One Week

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Chairmen of Ika North East and Ika South Local Government Areas of Delta State, Hon. Barrister Victor Ebonka and Evang. Sunny Tataobuzuogwu, have both condemned the lynching of three suspected motorcycle thieves in one week.

It was gathered that angry residents of Agbor and Boji-Boji Owa have resorted to extra-judicial killing of suspects allegedly caught stealing motorcycles.

Some of the residents who spoke to journalists said that they have lost confidence in the police to handle such matters as those arrested over stolen motorcycles usually go scot-free, stating that burning the thieves alive serves them right saying that nobody should pity them.

They added that some of the victims of motorcycle theft are either maimed or killed.

LIB earlier reported that a suspected motorcycle thief was burnt alive along Imudia Street before Arimokwu Street in Agbor on Saturday, July 22, 2023, after a failed attempt to steal a motorcycle.

The second suspect, an Idumu-ebor, Owa-Alero born, Onuwa Lucky Alabi was apprehended and set ablaze on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, along the New Benin/Asaba Expressway in Agbor.

According to reports, Onuwa had been on the run for motorcycle theft but luck ran out on him when he met the owner of the motorcycle who demanded his motorcycle and he confessed that it is in the possession of his accomplice, Odinga, a native of Idumuesah who lives in Owa-Alero.

Onuwa, who was described as very notorious, was beaten to pulp by an angry mob thereafter set ablaze.

The third reported case of jungle justice occurred close to Owa- Alero General Hospital, at about 11 p.m., in Ika North East Local Government where an unidentified suspected motorcycle thief was burnt alive on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

The council chairmen, who described the act as barbaric and inimical to the laws governing our dear country, stated that Ika people are not known for resorting to taking someone’s life as punishment for criminality. They both appealed to residents to desist from mob attacks.

“We are sad over the incessant motorcycle theft in Ika nation because we understand the enduring pains victims pass through especially now that prices of motorcycles have gone up,” they said.

“We are appealing to our youths to refrain from taking laws into their hands by not killing suspects apprehended for crime in such a dehumanizing and unlawful manner. We warn that anyone caught in the act of jungle justice will be made to face the wrath of the law,”

Both chairmen used the opportunity to call on youths who have taken criminality as business to repent and embrace any of the government skill acquisition programs to engage themselves meaningfully.

