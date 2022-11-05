Landlady Removes Tenant’s Roof Over Unpaid Rent In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A landlady identified as Augustas Okoro, has allegedly removed the roof of her female tenant over unpaid rent in Okuokoko community, near Warri, Delta state.

Human rights activist, Comrade Israel Joe, who confirmed the incident in a Facebook post on Friday, November 4, 2022, said the rainfall witnessed yesterday destroyed the tenant’s properties.

“The Landlady, whom out of wickedness removed the roof of her tenant in Ogoro Crescent, Off Caroline Street, Okuokoko near Warri, Delta State is on the run,” he wrote.

“Yesterday we reported the case to the DPO Orerokpe CSP Oluwole who swung into action and got the workers who committed the act arrested since the landlady ran away.

“The rain yesterday, destroyed the properties of the lady and such wickedness should not be entertained in modern society.

“The woman’s rent expired the end of last month October and the landlady Augustas Okoro had chose in her callous method to removed the roof in order for the helpless lady to pack out.

“This should be warnings to Landlords and Landladies that there are legal methods of ejecting tenants out of a building instead of oppressive, harassing and cruel method.”

LinderIkeji