1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Sat, Nov 5th, 2022

Landlady Removes Tenant’s Roof Over Unpaid Rent In Urhobo Community

LANDLADY

LAGOS NOVEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A landlady identified as Augustas Okoro, has allegedly removed the roof of her female tenant over unpaid rent in Okuokoko community, near Warri, Delta state.

 Human rights activist, Comrade Israel Joe, who confirmed the incident in a Facebook post on Friday, November 4, 2022, said the rainfall witnessed yesterday destroyed the tenant’s properties.

 “The Landlady, whom out of wickedness removed the roof of her tenant in Ogoro Crescent, Off Caroline Street, Okuokoko near Warri, Delta State is on the run,” he wrote. 

“Yesterday we reported the case to the DPO Orerokpe CSP Oluwole who swung into action and got the workers who committed  the act arrested since the landlady ran away.

“The rain yesterday, destroyed the properties of the lady and such wickedness should not be entertained in modern society.

“The woman’s rent expired the end of last month October and the landlady Augustas Okoro had chose in her callous method to removed the roof in order for the helpless lady to pack out.

“This should be warnings to Landlords and Landladies that there are legal methods of ejecting tenants out of a building instead of oppressive, harassing and cruel method.”

LinderIkeji

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close