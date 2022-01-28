Land Tussle: Okpe Youth Leadership Gives Delta Police Ultimatum For Release Of Arrested Indigenes

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The national leadership of Okpe youth council world­wide have issued a one week ultimatum for the release of Hon Ovie Abeke, a Councilor of ward 7 and Mr. Obakpo, a youth leader in the area who are in police custody with­out further delay to forestall breach of the law.

The national president of Okpe youth council world­wide, Comrade Israel Ejiro Otomewo who briefed jour­nalists in Udogun town hall, Orerokpe, said the press brief­ing became necessary owing to the alarming incursion of Itsekiri youths of Abigborodo in Warri North Local Govern­ment into the Otonyasere lay­out, Sapele in Okpe kingdom.

He explained further that those arrested are still lan­guishing in Police detention without communication with their families and lawyers. “The Nigerian Police force is proving to be clearly on one side of the conflict, the Itsekiris of Abigborodo in Warri North LGA of Delta State.”

He remarked that “it was established from pre-colonial era and at independence that the boundary between the Itsekiris and Okpes on the Sapele LGA and Warri North LGA axis is the Benin river which was also known as the Hole in Wall Creek over which the Uduaghan-Sapele/ Abigborodo Bridge was con­structed. He said there is no land boundary between the Itsekiris and Okpes.

