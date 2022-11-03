Lamentation As Omo-Agege, Other APC Chieftains Waited For Tinubu Arrival In Vain At Osubi Airport

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 3RD (NEWSRANGERS)-Some of the other people stranded at the airport, waiting for Tinubu include Omo-Agege’s running mate, Friday Osanebi, members of his campaign council, party leaders and supporters.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Ovie Omo-Agege, and other leaders of the party in the state were disappointed Wednesday after waiting all day at the Osubi airport, Warri for the arrival of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, who failed to show up.

Some of the other people stranded at the airport, waiting for Tinubu include Omo-Agege’s running mate, Friday Osanebi, members of his campaign council, party leaders and supporters.

Omo-Agege is also the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate.

Omo-Agege and others had gathered at the Osubi airstrip, Warri, at about 10 am, awaiting the arrival of Tinubu for an assessment tour of the communities ravaged by flood in the state.

But after waiting for several hours, Tinubu failed to show up.

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that party members were mobilised from the 25 local government councils.

Lamenting what she called “wasted time and energy,” a member of the Omo-Agege governorship campaign council, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the experience as bitter.

She said they abandoned all other engagements to wait all day for the party’s presidential candidate who failed to show up.

“It was very disappointing and shameful. Our party members were so tired and hungry waiting under the scorching sun. They waited for our presidential candidate and at the end of the day, he failed to show up.

“There was no proper arrangement at all. Unfortunately, as our presidential candidate was being expected here in Osubi airport, he was attending an APC stakeholders’ meeting in Ikeja and there was no communication to us to that effect. It was a disgraceful outing for us today and I pray next time this does not happen,” the party chieftains told SaharaReporters.

It was gathered that as a way of saving face, the state APC governorship candidate, Omo-Agege, hurriedly turned the occasion into a mini-rally and made a pronouncement of a joint donation of N200 million on behalf of Tinubu for the state flood victims.

Saharareporters