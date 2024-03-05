Lagos Red Line Fanfare Is Unnecessary- Chief Malcolm Omirhobo

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos Lawyer and human right activist, Chief (Barr) Malcolm Omirhobo has described as unnecessary the fanfare that trailed the inauguration of the first phase of Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line project.

He stated that the entire inauguration exercise is the height of idleness, redundancy, misplacement of priority, waste of public, funds, time and resources.

Recalled that President Bola Tinubu recently inaugurated the first phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line project, a 37km project expected to reduce travel time and improve transportation and logistics in the state.

The President also witnessed the signing of the contract for Phase 2 of the LRMT Red Line project by the Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Abimbola Akinajo, and the Chairman of CCECC Nigeria Limited, Jason Zhang.

Reacting to the fanfare that followed the inauguration of the project in his X Platform, formerly tweeter, the controversial legal luminary argued that the Lagos Red Line project is not big deal for a mega city like Lagos, adding that it is Long overdue and there is nothing to celebrate about it

According to him, “Lagos Red Line, no big deal for a mega city like Lagos … Long overdue .Nothing to celebrate. Fanfare unnecessary. The inauguration of it’s first phase is job for Local government Chairman, minister or Commissioner not president.

“ Imagine major roads shut down for several hours in Lagos and Abuja . The entire inauguration exercise is the Height of idleness, redundancy, misplacement of priority, waste of public, funds, time and resources.

“While Nigeria is celebrating Lagos Red line in the 21st century, Indian is celebrating her achievement of being the First Country to Reach the Moon’s South Pole.”

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email:labakevwe@yahoo.com