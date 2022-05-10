2023: Dafinone Is Very Qualified To Be In Senate-Okpe Monarch

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-His Royal Majesty, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Major General Felix Mujakperuo, the Orue 1, at his palace on Friday Thursday described Chief Senator Ede Dafinone, the All Progressive Congress, APC, Delta Central Aspirant for the position of a senator as one that will not be pushed aside adding that his father’s prayers are working for him.

Orodje while praying for the success of the award-winning chartered accountant ’cum politician’s ambition said he has no doubt in his mind that he is already in the Senate.

According to him, ”Your CV is very intimidating, I have no doubt in my mind that God willing when you are in the Senate, there is no way that you will be pushed aside, I also know that your father was a senator, and he was one of the many respected senators of his time. It is the prayer of the father for their son to step into their shoes, I am very sure that your father’s project is working for you and that you are going to step into his shoes appropriately”

The senatorial hopeful Chief Dafinone had earlier disclosed that if given the support to be a senator in 2023, he will make Urhobo proud.

While stressing the need to have a qualified person to take over from the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Ede said he was contesting the position to continue from where the senator had stopped.

“I am the best person qualified to be the Delta Central Senator because I have the qualification, the experience and I am not a newcomer in the game of politics, Delta Central is endowed and I promise, if you push me forward, I will move it from potential to prosperity,” he said.

In a similar way, leader and founding father of APC in Delta State, Olorogun Otega Emerhor has said, Chief Ede Dafinone has the strength, capacity and technicality to represent the Delta Central at the upper chamber of the Nigeria National Assembly.

Emerhor who stated this when Chief Ede Dafinone visited him in his country at Evwreni, noted that he believe in the person of Chief Ede as someone who can represent the interest of Urhobo nation without being selfish.

He said, he has been supporting the party above personal interest and called on all to give support to Chief Ede Dafinone as he has the wherewithal to compete with the opposition party favourably without stress.

Responding at the separate visit, Chief Ede Dafinone said he had visited the palace and Olorogun Otega Emerhor to seek for their prayers, blessings and advise in order for him to succeed as the senator to represent the people of Delta Central Senatorial District.

He further described Olorogun Otega Emerhor as a major stake holder and a founding father of the in the APC in Delta State, hence he is beginning his consultation with him apart from first going to inform his home monarch, The Orodje of Okpe Kingdom. He further notes that he holds Oloroun Emerhor in very high esteem and requires his support to become the senator representing the Urhobo people.