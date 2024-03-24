Lagos Lawyer Omirhobo Slams Delta Gov Over Escalation Of Okuama/Okoloba Crisis

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos Lawyer and Human Right activist, Chief (Barr) Malcolm Omirhobo has blamed the Delta State Governor, Rt (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori over the escalation of Okuama and Okoloba crisis which led to the killing of seventeen soldiers and destruction of Okuama community located in Ughelli South LGA of Delta State.

Malcolm who made the condemnation in his X Platform(former tweeter) said if only the Delta State Governor reacted and take action on the Save Our Soul (SOS) message sent to him by members of Okuama community the story would have been different today.

“The Delta State Government should take the blame for the sad and ugly incident in Okuama. If only Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori reacted to the SOS message sent to him by members of the Okuama community the story would have been different today . He was nonchalant and insensitive,” he alleged.

The Human Right lawyer described as barbaric, highly unprofessional and crime against humanity the ongoing collective punishment by the Nigerian Army in Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

“It is a clear indication that the Nigerian Army lacks intelligence gathering ability and rely solely on blind force. We will not let Nigerian Army atrocities in Okuama be swept under the carpet like the case of Odi . The Nigerian Army and the Federal government of Nigeria must be held accountable.

“The Nigerian Army must pay for all the properties they destroyed in Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State. Redress will sought for all the violation of the fundamental rights there. Okuama will serve as a deterrent to the Nigerian Army for foolishness, stupidity and barbarism.

“If the Nigerian Army know the culprits that killed the 17 Nigerian military men in Okuama, why the collective punishment? Why the brutal reprisals attack on Okuama community? Why burn down and destroy properties of innocent and defenseless Nigerians? Why allow them flee into the bush? Why brutalise and dehumanised them? Why allow the opposing neighbouring community to loot Okuama community?, he queried.

