Lagos Gov Appoints Urhobo Indigene  As New Deputy CoS

LAGOS MAY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed former commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Sam Egube, as the new Deputy Chief of Staff.

Egube was appointed by the governor after the seat became vacant following the demise of his former Deputy Chief of Staff, Gboyega Soyannwo.

Sanwo-Olu announced the former commissioner’s appointment barely a week after Soyannwo was laid to rest amid eulogies in the state.

The governor announced Egube’s appointment on Wednesday during the commissioning of 15 high capacity ferries designed to increased ridership on waterways across the state.

