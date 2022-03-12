Lady In Police Net For Allegedly Stealing Motorcycle After Poisoning The Rider

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A lady, Aisha Hassan has been arrested for allegedly stealing a motorcycle after poisoning the drink of the commercial motorcycle rider in Asaba, Delta State.

Narrating his ordeal, the victim who did not want his name on print said he carried a lady named Aisha Hassan ‘f’ and one other who pretended to be passengers to Kenu guest house located at Bonsaac.

He added that on getting to the hotel, the lady brought out drink for them to drink unknown to him that sleeping pills and suspected hard drug have been added to the drink. He explained that after drinking he slept off and to his greatest surprise, when he woke up he discovered that his red colour unregistered KC Sanya motorcycle with Engine No. 162FMJ510828953, chasis No. IPCKL11M1018611 valued three hundred and thirty thousand naira (N330,000.00) has been stolen by the suspects.

“The Area commander Asaba, ACP Nuhu Hamidu, detailed Police detectives to investigate and ensure that the said suspects are arrested. Consequently, the team went on an intelligence led investigation and arrested one of the suspect named Aisha Hassan.

“Investigation later revealed that her gang member took the motorcycle to an unknown destination. Investigation is ongoing with a view possibly recover the said motorcycle and to arrest the fleeing suspect,” a press statement signed by Delta State Police Public relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday.com confirmed.

Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Are Mohammed Ali urges members of the public to help with any useful information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect and also recover the said motorcycle.

“Members of the public can reach the command through any of the following numbers

+234 915 557 0008, +234 915 557 0007, +234 902 907 0037 Or the command control room via +234 803 668 4974,” the statement added.