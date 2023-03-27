Labour Party’s  Etanabene Continues Fish Farming After Winning House Of Rep Ticket In Sapele

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Labour Party candidate, Ben Etanabene who won the House of Reps election for Sapele Federal Constituency, has been spotted in his fish farm.

A viral video of the Labour Party candidate at his fish farm has got social media users talking. Ben was spotted in shorts and a tank top barefooted in his fish pond, getting his hands dirty.

He was busy scooping catfish from the pond, into an empty bowl. While being recorded, he stated that winning a seat in the House of Representatives does not mean he would not work.

Ben Etanabene added that one cannot depend on the money of the masses to serve.

He could be heard telling Nigerians that winning politics doesn’t mean a politician shouldn’t work again. While attending to the fishes, he could be heard saying;

“Winning the House of Rep does not mean you will not work again. You cannot depend on poor people’s money to say you want to serve. If you want to serve, serve with your money, with your work, not with poor people’s money,” he stated

