Labour Party  Will Beat Both PDP, APC  Second Time- Ken Pela

LAGOS MARCH 11TH (URHOBOTODAy0-Labour Party candidate for the March 18 governorship election in Delta state, Ken Pela has has expressed optimism in his chances of defeating the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Speaking in an interview with Arise News, Ken Pela noted that just like the Labour party defeated the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta state during the just concluded presidential elections in the state, he will be able to defeat Sheriff Oborevwori, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

While speaking about his chances in the coming election, the Labour Party candidate noted that the good people of Delta have been yearning for change for 24 years now, and with the exploit of Peter Obi in Delta state during the just concluded presidential election, they now have hope that they can have their desired change.

Ken Pela said “Our votes were like double of the next party, and even when you put the PDP and APC together, it wasn’t up to. We are very certain that at the next elections, we will do even better. More importantly is the fact that Delta state has been yearning for change for 24 years. Every election cycle, the people have been yearning for change and this is the first time they’ve been able to see that they can defeat the ruling party. The ruling party, the PDP is a shadow of itself, it’s divided into several parts. I’m confident that we will trash them a second time.”