Kingsley Emu To Deliver University Of Ibadan Alumni Valedictory Lecture For Okowa

LAGOS APRIL 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Chief Economic Adviser to Delta State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu, will be the Guest Speaker at the University of Ibadan Alumni Association (UIAA), Asaba Chapter’s Valedictory Lecture in honour of Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Governor of Delta State.

This is in recognition of his worthy service to Delta state and for positively projecting the image of the University of Ibadan and the Alumni Association of which he is a member of the Association’s Board of Trustees beyond boundaries

In a chat with Newsmen by the Chairman of the 2023 Lecture organizing Committee, Dr. Augustine Isikwei Ojogbo on Monday in Asaba, he stated that given the massive development witnessed in the state in the past 8 years it was apt and proper to celebrate him through an intellectual exercise like a lecture.

Speaking further,Dr. Ojogbo pointed out that the UIAA Annual Public Service Lecture was a platform used in proffering solutions to challenges in the society especially in a developing society such as ours and noted that, this year’s lecture was well primed to focus on service delivery being the hallmark of Dr.Okowa’s effort in governance as he concludes his tour of duty as Governor of Delta State . He asserted that the choice of Dr. Emu to deliver this special was a product of a very rigorous exercise from a collection of great minds earlier nominated to deliver this year’s all important lecture.

While disclosing the Guest lecturer, Dr Ojogbo said: “Gentlemen of the Press, today, we are happy to unveil a man of many parts, Dr. Kingsley Emu as the Guest Speaker for the UIAA Asaba Chapter’s 2023 Annual Public Service lecture in honour of His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, both of whom are alumni of the prestigious University of Ibadan”.

Continuing he said, he is, “A Banker, Financial Consultant, Entrepreneur and a Public Servant par excellence. Dr. Kingsley Eze Emu had a distinguished career in the private sector spanning over 23 years and has spent almost 12 years in the Public Sector till date. He was one time Commissioner for Commerce and Industry (2011-2014) and later Commissioner for Economic Planning (2015-2019) .He is currently the Chief Economic Adviser to Delta State Governor.”

Prior to his appointment by the Delta State Government over the years , Dr. Emu was in the banking Industry for 21 years and started his banking career with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 1989, through the Merchant/Investment Bank (Group merchant Bank; Fidelity Merchant bank; Merchant Banking Corporation-MBC, International Merchant Bank IMB; and later with Commercial banks like Universal Trust Bank, Fidelity Bank PLC, Fin Bank PLC).

In his 21 years sojourn in the banking industry, Dr. Emu worked in credit and marketing, remedial assets, Investment and Treasury departments. He was division heads of Treasury and investment banking, credit and marketing, Retail and e-banking and Remedial services. He resigned in 2010 as a Group Executive in charge of Retail and e-business at Finbank before their merger.

Dr. Kingsley Emu who hails from Owanta in Ika North East Local Government of Delta State, holds several degrees including Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology, Masters of Science degree in Industrial Sociology, and a Masters in Managerial Psychology (MMP) all from University of Ibadan. He earned an MBA (Marketing) from ESUT Business School, Lagos, and holds a Doctorate degree in Management from University of Phoenix, Arizona, USA, a certificate in Public Policy from Harvard Kennedy School, USA and a Goizueta Management Certificate in Leadership.

According to the Chairman of the Lecture Organizing Committee,this year’s UIAA Asaba Chapter’s Public Service Lecturer was chosen to deliver this all important lecture given his rich experience garnered over the years in the public and private sector of the economy makes him as this makes him superbly fit to deliver the lecture as the nation gradually slides into a new republic and the dawn of a new administration in Delta State with Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori mounting the saddle as Governor of Delta State. He is expected at the event as the Special Guest of Honor .

While inviting stakeholders in leadership positions and the general public to the Valedictory Lecture, Dr. Ojogbo disclosed that Dr. Emu shall be speaking on the topic, “THE BURDEN OF LEADERSHIP” at the event which will take place on Thursday, May 11th, 2023, at the Unity Hall of Government House, Asaba beginning at 2pm prompt.The event will hold under the distinguished chairmanship of Prof. Sam E. Oyovbaire, Former Minister of Information and Chairman, Delta State Advisory Committee, while the newly elected. Senator representing Delta North, Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko will be the Guest of honor in the array of dignitaries expected at the event.