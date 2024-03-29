Killing Of 17 Soldiers : Wanted Urhobo  Monarch Report Himself  To Nigeria Police

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The King of Ewu Kingdom in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Clement Ikolo, who is one of the eight persons declared wanted by the Defence Headquarters in connection with the killing of 17 military personnel in Okuama community has turned himself in to the Delta State Police Command.

Clement, a newly installed traditional ruler of Ewu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, was among the eight persons declared wanted by the Nigerian Army Defence Headquarters.

The monarch was said to have arrived the state police command headquarters at exactly 6:41pm on Thursday to report himself to Police Commissioner, Olufemi Abaniwonda.

Before he turned himself in to the police, the monarch spoke to journalists, insisting on his innocence in the matter.

The Delta State Police Command confirmed that they have him in custody. The police spokesman in the state, Bright Edafe, confirmed this to our correspondent.

Earlier on Thursday, the Defence Headquarters declared eight persons, including Ikolo wanted over their roles in the recent killing of 17 military personnel.

Those declared wanted are Prof. Ekpekpo Arthur, Andaowei Dennis Bakriri, Akevwru Daniel Omotegbo (Aka Amagben), Akata Malawa David, Sinclear Oliki; a traditional ruler, Clement Ikolo Oghenerukeywe; Reuben Baru, and Igoli Ebi.

Channelstv

