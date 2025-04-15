Kidnappers Menace: Residents Urge Oborevwori To Deploy Choppers To Raid Killer Herdsmen

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-RESIDENTS of over 20 communities in Delta North Senatorial District, Delta State, have called on the governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, to deploy security agents with helicopters to raid and chase away the killer herdsmen and kidnappers, who had built camps in their forests from where they launch attacks and abduct people for ransom daily.

Inhabitants, who spoke to NDV, said they were under siege by suspected Fulani herdsmen and kidnappers, who have taken over their forests and farmlands, urging the governor to rescue them.

They also urged Governor Oborevwori to ensure the implementation of the anti-open grazing law in the state, which he (the governor) passed during his time as Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and was signed into law by his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, in September 2021.

Mostly affected are Ubulu-Uku, Ibusa, Ogwashi-Uku, Ubulu-Unor, Onicha Ugbo, Issele-Azagba, Azagba-Ogwashi, Edo-Ogwashi, Otulu, Aniagbala, Ekuku Agbor, Anifekide, Ubulu-Okiti, and Issele-Uku communities, where the bandits have killed and kidnapped over 50 persons in the last six months.

Raid our forests, evict herdsmen—Okafor, retired security officer

Mr. Andrew Okafor, a retired security officer, told NDV in Otulu: “The situation is terrible; no day passes without the Fulani herdsmen armed with AK-47 rifles abducting people from their farms and mounting illegal roadblocks on the federal highway to snatch travellers.

“The annoying thing is that these people do not come from the moon; they are in the forests belonging to the different communities in Delta North Senatorial District, where they have built camps without the owners’ consent, and come out from there to cause mayhem.

“Many farmers are afraid to go to their farms because of the Fulani herdsmen, whom they cannot confront with their bare hands.

“They roam our bushes, so the governor should invite the Commissioner of Police and other security agencies in the state and let all of them plan on how to raid our forests with airplanes and chase away the killer herdsmen and kidnappers.”

Order Police to carry out raids; create forest rangers —Ndukwe, businessman

A businessman, Mr. John Ndukwe, whose wife was raped by supposed herdsmen on his farm in Azagba-Ogwashi, said: “The governor should also create forest rangers to guard our forests after raiding and destroying the hideouts of the killer herdsmen and kidnappers. Experience has shown that they are die-hard and will return if nothing is done to checkmate them.

“It is because the state government and police have kept quiet that the herdsmen and kidnappers dare to do what they do in our forests and farmlands without challenge.

“The residents are helpless and exasperated as the local vigilantes do not have sophisticated weapons to challenge the Fulani kidnappers despite their readiness to confront them. The governor should order the police to conduct raids on them and ensure that the forest rangers are adequately trained and equipped.

Take sweeping action—Mrs. Isioma, teacher

Mrs. Joan Isioma, a teacher, told NDV in Anifekide: “Besides asking for ransom, the killer-herdsmen now have the effrontery to ask the relations of the people they kidnapped to cook and bring jollof rice, turkey meat, and energy drinks while coming with their ransom.

“The government has to take drastic action to force them out of our forests because that is their hideout, and unless they raid and destroy their camps in the bush and enforce the anti-open grazing law, they will not stop.

“We know that there may be genuine Fulani herders, but the criminally-minded ones who kill and abduct fellow human beings, have overshadowed them. So, the best thing is to evict them from our forests; we are tired.

“They pretend to be herdsmen in the day, but at night, they turn to kidnappers. Lately, they come out in the daytime to abduct people on the Benin-Asaba federal highway, but in the forests, they operate at any time.”

Enforce anti-open grazing law —Celestine, driver

Celestine Nmakwe, a driver, said: “We are not safe on the road because of herdsmen-kidnappers. The governor should enforce the anti-open grazing law and remove all the Fulani herdsmen from our forests.

“The criminally-minded herdsmen patrol our forests with cows in the daytime to monitor the roads to know where there are security and checkpoints, then at night, they drop their cows and come out with guns to operate.”

Kidnap catalogue

On March 23, five gunmen kidnapped Chibueze, a student of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku.

The same March 23 night, they abducted Mr. Afam Soeze outside his gate in Ubulu-Uku community.

On March 29, they kidnapped Mr. Godwin Anuka, his wife, and two children at their farm in Ubulu-Uku. They killed the man in the presence of his wife and children for putting up resistance.

Our source, who shed more light on the incidents, explained: “They kidnapped Chibueze from Ogwashi-Uku and trekked to Ubulu-Uku, where they seized Mr. Afam Soeze. They walked, crossed the Isah Ogwashi/Ubulu-Uku road to the PowerLine, and headed to the farm road towards Ani-Uje, Ubulu-Uku.

“That was where they camped for days and started calling for ransom. It was where they camped that they saw Mr. Anuka and his family. They kidnapped all of them.

Suspected herdsmen-kidnappers abducted a medical doctor and his driver along Asaba-Issele-Uku expressway around 6:30 pm and demanded a N15 million ransom, including cooked jollof rice, chicken, energy drinks, and other items, on April 6, which the relatives of the medical doctor provided in 24 hours at Ubulu-Okiti road.

The Aniocha South Local Government Area Chairman, Pastor Jude Chukwunwike, mobilised the Ubulu-Uku Central vigilante team and the Nigerian Army to rescue them.

The kidnappers released Chibueze, Soeze (late Godwin’s wife), and two children after collecting a fat ransom at the railway line after the Ekuku-Agbor community.

They also struck at a church in Azagba-Ogwashi-Uku, shot the pastor who made an effort to resist them, and took hostage five worshippers on a Friday vigil. They released them after collecting a ransom.

On the same day, the five-man kidnap gang also snatched eight victims, including a doctor, a company supervisor, and a delivery van driver who had travelled to Ibusa from Asaba to deliver items.

They whisked them to their hideaway in the forest, where they called their management and relatives for ransom.

Similarly, suspected herders kidnapped and murdered a female real estate agent, Esther Ojoh, in a bush along the Ibusa-Uku-Ogwashi Road, behind the Admiral University, Ibusa, where she went to show clients land for purchase.

Police kill kidnap gang leader, 3 others

After the April 6 kidnapping of a doctor at Issele-Uku by kidnappers, who collected N15 million in ransom, and the killing of Esther, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Olufemi Abaniwonda, directed operatives to embark on an intelligence-driven investigation and arrest the kidnappers.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Command, SP Edafe Bright, said in a statement over the weekend that the Police killed four of the suspected kidnappers in a gun duel and recovered three AK-47 rifles.

His words: “Following the kidnap of a doctor at Issele-Uku on the 6th of April 2025, and his release on the 7th of April 2025 after collecting a ransom of N15, 000,000 from the medical doctor and the driver, the commissioner directed operatives of CP-Special Assignment Team to embark on an intelligence-led investigation and ensure that the kidnappers are arrested and brought to justice.

“In compliance with the said directive, the Commander, CP Special Assignment Team, ASP Julius Robinson, led his team in a sting operation at about 2200 hours on 10/04/2025, trailed and arrested one Abubakar Usman, popularly known as “Shehu.”

“The suspect is the gang leader of a deadly kidnapping syndicate and is responsible for a series of kidnappings at Ogwashi-Uku, Ibusa, Ubulu-Uku, and environs, and is also responsible for the kidnapping of the medical doctor and collecting a ransom of N15,000,000.

“They were also responsible for the kidnapping of the wife and daughter of Mr. Godwin Anuka after killing him in the Ogwashi-Uku area as well. He also confessed to abducting a realtor, Esther Ojoh, at Ibusa, whose corpse was later found on the 25th of March, 2025.

“Acting on his confession at about 1100 hours on 11th April 2025, the suspect led operatives to their hideout, a forest along the Asaba/Agbor expressway between Okpanam and Issele-Asagba, where, in the process of searching the area, the suspect raised an alarm and fled to join his waiting gang members.

“The gang members engaged the team in a fierce gun duel during which four of the suspects, including the said Usman Abubakar, sustained serious gunshot injuries.

“Three AK-47 rifles and ninety (90) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered. The injured suspects were taken to the General Hospital, Ogwashi-Uku, where they were all confirmed dead.

Oborevwori is not sleeping on the matter

An aide to the governor told NDV that Oborevwori was not sleeping on the matter, but because the state government would not want to disclose its strategies publicly, people might not know the efforts behind the scenes.

“The governor donated 31 operational vehicles to the Police and other security agencies in the state to enhance joint security operations in the state, code-named: Operation Delta Sweep.

“He handed over the vehicles to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and explained the donation was prompted by the general insecurity experienced in the country, urging the security agencies to work together and share intelligence to ensure security in the state.”

In the governor’s words: “In my MORE Agenda, I promised Deltans that we would enhance peace and security. As part of this commitment, we are rebranding the operation formerly known as Delta Hawk, to Operation Delta Sweep. This rebranding underscores our renewed focus and strategy.

“The rebranding reflects our administration’s resolve to reduce crime to its barest minimum. To support this effort, the state government has donated 31 vehicles, including 23 pickups and eight Sienna wagons, in addition to four Hilux vehicles previously delivered. This brings the fleet to 66 to enhance daily patrols.

“I trust this will boost the morale of task force members and motivate them to redouble their efforts to keep our state safe.

“We remain committed to providing the necessary support to ensure peace and security in Delta State. With these measures, I am confident that our people will enjoy a secure and peaceful season.”

