Kidnappers Batter Okeyson Motors’ Driver, Abduct 14 Passengers In Delta Community

LAGOS JANUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The fate of 14 passengers who boarded a bus belonging to Okeyson Motors Transport traveling from Enugu State to Lagos State is uncertain after they were abducted by kidnappers at Isele-Uku Junction in Delta State and kept in captivity for ransom.

The incident happened on Friday, 5th January, 2024, after the passengers boarded the bus after the New Year celebration while going back to Lagos with the driver identified as Chidi Obi.

According to sources, the journey was smooth until they got to Isele-Uku junction when the kidnappers set nails on the road which damaged the tyres of the bus forcing the driver to stop and change the tyre.

While the driver was changing the tyre, the kidnappers came out from the nearby bush, shot sporadically and forcefully took both the driver and the passengers into bush for ransom.

The abductors were said to have collected their phones and started making contacts with the families of the victims demanding for ransom or they will kill the victims and sell their parts.

So far, the driver, Mr. Obi, was said to have paid an undisclosed sum of money as ransom and they inflicted injury on him before he was eventually released.

The fate of the passengers abducted from the bus has remained unknown and nothing has been heard if they have been released or killed as the abductors threatened.

When our correspondent contacted Okeyson Motors branch at Cele Bus Stop in Lagos, from where the bus took off to Enugu State to dispatch some goods before coming back to Lagos, they declined to comment on the matter.

However, sources at the park told P.M.EXPRESS reporter that the company tracked the bus inside the bush at Isele – Uku and recovered it but it was shattered with bullets while the driver was said to have regained freedom and was receiving treatment at undisclosed hospital over the injury he sustained during the attack.

PM Express

