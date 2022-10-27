1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Thu, Oct 27th, 2022

Kidnappers, Armed Robbers Take Over Adeje Axis  Along Warri/Sapele Road, Abduct Scores Daily

DELTA CP 3

LAGOS OCTOBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Report reaching Urhobotday.com  has revealed  that Warri-Sapele Road by Adeje in Delta State is now a death trap as daredevil armed robbers and kidnappers are alleged to having a field  day in the vicinity.

Our source who did not want his name on print  disclosed that his  friend who was  coming from Warri  yesterday evening  was apprehended around 7pm on that road, taken to an unknown destination along with other passengers in Adeje, robbed, beaten black and blue.

He added that his friend was lucky to have escaped but not after incurring a broken head with blood  gushing out all over his body.

Our source further explained that a day before that incident, a man was kidnapped on that road around that same axis,  adding that up till  the time of going to social media, he hasn’t been released with the  kidnappers  demanding N5m ransom.

“I think Warri-Sapele road needs to be given urgent security attention. Commuters can no longer ply that road once it’s dark,” he noted just as he advised that  security personnel needs to be deployed during the evening hours not just during the day where they harass innocent people.

“For your own safety, once it’s 7pm do not ply that road.

“Warri Sapele road is a Death Trap in the evenings…

“Avoid it with your life…

“The Armed Robbers  are in those villages along the road ADEJE Precisely,” he alleged.

 

 

 

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close