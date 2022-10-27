Kidnappers, Armed Robbers Take Over Adeje Axis  Along Warri/Sapele Road, Abduct Scores Daily

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Report reaching Urhobotday.com has revealed that Warri-Sapele Road by Adeje in Delta State is now a death trap as daredevil armed robbers and kidnappers are alleged to having a field day in the vicinity.

Our source who did not want his name on print disclosed that his friend who was coming from Warri yesterday evening was apprehended around 7pm on that road, taken to an unknown destination along with other passengers in Adeje, robbed, beaten black and blue.

He added that his friend was lucky to have escaped but not after incurring a broken head with blood gushing out all over his body.

Our source further explained that a day before that incident, a man was kidnapped on that road around that same axis, adding that up till the time of going to social media, he hasn’t been released with the kidnappers demanding N5m ransom.

“I think Warri-Sapele road needs to be given urgent security attention. Commuters can no longer ply that road once it’s dark,” he noted just as he advised that security personnel needs to be deployed during the evening hours not just during the day where they harass innocent people.

“For your own safety, once it’s 7pm do not ply that road.

“Warri Sapele road is a Death Trap in the evenings…

“Avoid it with your life…

“The Armed Robbers are in those villages along the road ADEJE Precisely,” he alleged.