Keyamo Comparing Tinubu To Jesus Christ Spark Reactions In Tweeter

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Festus Keyamo, the spokesman for the APC presidential campaign has made a remark comparing his principal Bola Tinubu to Jesus Christ, the founder of Christianity.

In a controversial midnight tweet, Mr Keyamo, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, said the APC presidential candidate possesses “Christ-like quality” to forgive those who have wronged him in the past.

“The ability of @officialABAT to easily forgive those who’ve betrayed him continues to inspire millions of Nigerians,” Mr Keyamo said. “This is a special Christ-like quality and it’s a reflection of the type of tolerant President he would be. Many shepherds of the faith might do well to emulate him.”

The comparison has sparked disdain among followers who consider it offensive to compare the heavily tainted Lagos politician to the leader of the Christian faith.

A commenter on Twitter, @Ifemanima, said, “Ah! Christlike? Festus O ti ya werey o. Did you just compare Tinubu to Jesus Christ? Well, Jesus does not send Agberos out to oppress poor Nigerians who are clearly below the poverty line.”

“1 John says, Beloved, test every spirit if they are of God because not everyone that use the name of Jesus Christ is of God. It is very insulting to allude our LORD Jesus Christ’ character to that of a Man who is willing to take down anyone against his greed,” @Thelaniyan, another Twitter user reckoned.

Mr Keyamo is no stranger to parroting outlandish and offensive claims in favour of principal. Earlier in the month, he suggested that Nigerians insisting that Mr Tinubu should provide his academic certificates, which he claims are missing, are mad.

Seeking to govern Nigeria from 2023, Mr Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, has been railing against allegations of corruption and ill health.

The APC flag bearer is up against the likes of PDP’s Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election.