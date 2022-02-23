Keke Riders Protest Against Multiple Levies In Delta, Paralyse Activities In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Commercial tricycle operators otherwise known as Keke riders in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State on Tuesday embarked on a massive protest as they kicked against multiple fees being charged them by the State Government.

The aggrieved commercial tricycle operators blocked major roads and streets in the metropolis over what they described as exorbitant price of government mandatory apron, sticker, and identity card for the riders.

The protest by the Keke riders consequently paralyzed commercial activities in the popular Udu market, as motorists and commuters were stranded for several hours.

The protesters stated that the authorities of Udu Local Government asked them to buy a compulsory apron at the cost of N7,000, sticker, and identity cards at N2,000.

They complained bitterly that they cannot afford the fees, considering the current hardship and cost of fuel in the country, and called on the government to review the prices and downsize them proportionately.

They called on the State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to prevail on Udu Local Government “to stop the illegal collections and imposed apron and sticker fees for peace to reign in the area”.

“We can’t pay N7,000 for an apron. We pay for several illegal and meaningless tickets. The State and local government daily tickets, several other imposed fees by the various task forces in Udu local government are killing us”, one of the leaders of the Keke riders who sought anonymity told journalists.

The angry Keke riders further combined that most of them are operating on hire purchase basis noting that “after balancing at the end of each day’s operation, they hardly make savings because of too many illegal payments”.

