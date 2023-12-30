Keke, Okada Riders Applaud Delta Govt For Stoppage Of Illegal Ticket Sales

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Commercial tricycle and motorcycle operators in Delta State have applauded the Delta State government for directing the stoppage of the burdensome sale of tickets to its members by self-styled union operatives in the state.

The operators also applauded The PUNCH newspapers for its report of the planned ticket sales, which prompted the state government’s immediate response.

Recall that South-South PUNCH had on Friday, December 22, 2023, reported that the sale of the tickets had resurfaced after the stoppage at the twilight of the tenure of the immediate past Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration.

The sale of the ticket, ranging between N500 and N700 daily was stopped following the dissolution of the keke/okada union by the government.

But two months ago, a group of persons moved into the streets collecting payments for the said tickets from the operators, claiming they were doing so on behalf of the government.

The development led to a declaration by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, that the suspension of the collection of all forms of levies, particularly from motorcycle and tricycle riders in the state still subsists.

Consequently, the state Commissioner for Transportation, Onoriode Agofure, immediately banned the sale of tickets in a swift response to the threats of protest by the operators over allegations of extortion and breach of the ban.

The tricycle operators, who spoke to South-South PUNCH correspondent, hailed the decision of the state government as a welcome development, noting that it would go a long way in ameliorating the challenges faced by keke riders in terms of harassment and extortion by the ticket collectors.

One of the riders, Anthony Okon, stated that the prompt intervention by the state Ministry of Transportation was an indication that the state government was responsive to Deltans.

Another keke rider, Okwudili Emeka, who spoke in the same vein, called for the arrest and prosecution of the said union members for their alleged fraudulent activities that led to the beach of peace arising from the protest of keke riders.

He said, “We want to thank the state government for timely intervention. This group of people have been collecting money from us daily.

“We also thank journalists in the state, especially The PUNCH correspondent, for reporting our concerns. Without you the media, this intimidation and extortion would have continued, you are our mouths and eyes.”

Punch

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com