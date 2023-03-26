Keke, Okada Operators Hail Okowa Over Temporary Stoppage Of Levy Collection

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Some tricycle and motorcycle Operators in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State have commended the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for the temporary stoppage of the collection of all forms of level on them.

Those who spoke to newsmen over this new development expressed their excitement.

Mr. Moses Odogwu a tricycle operator stated that the State Government has done well to put a temporary stoppage to the collection of all forms of levy on tricycle and Motorcycle riders until the ongoing review of existing level and fees is concluded.

He called on the revenue task force to adhere to the directives of the State Government and not to violate the order for the interest of peace in the community.

According to him, “some of the revenue task force might want to play on our intelligence thinking we were not aware of the State Government directives,” he said.

One Timothy, who is a motorcycle rider, made a passionate appeal to the state Government stating that in the process of reviewing the existing level and fees, the relevant authorities should be considerate in reviewing the levels.

“It would be to our best interest if the levels could be reduced considering the economic situation in the country,” he said.

Delta Bulletin