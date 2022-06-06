JUST IN: Court Restrains PDP From Forwarding Sheriff Oborevwori’s Name To INEC  As  Gov. Candidate

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 7TH (URHOBOTDAY)-A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has restrained the Peoples Democratic Party in the interim from forwarding the name of Mr Oborevwori Sheriff Francis Orhowedor to the Independent National Electoral Commission, as well as the INEC from receiving his name and acting in any manner recognising him as the flag bearer of the PDP for the Delta 2023 Governorship elections.

The court also restrained Oborevwori from parading himself as the candidate of the PDP for the Delta 2023 Governorship election.

The orders emerged from an Exparte Motion in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/715/2022 filed by Moses Ogege and Timinepere Ogobiri of Patani LGA Ward 8 before His Lordship, Hon Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division on May 31, with the Peoples Democratic Party, the Independent National Electoral Commission and Francis Oborevwori as 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants, respectively.

After listening to Ibrahim Idris SAN, JD Jefia, Osita Alele and Sarafadeen Salimo for the plaintiffs, the court found that there were sufficient grounds to grant the interim injunction sought.

Accordingly, the court ordered the defendants to enter a defence within seven days of service to show cause why the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs should not be granted.

It also ordered the defendants not to do anything along the line of presenting or accepting Mr Oborevwori as the Delta PDP Governorship flag bearer nor Mr Oborevwori acting in such manner until the final determination of the matter by the court.

While the court also granted the plaintiff’s prayers for accelerated hearing, the next date has been fixed for June 9.