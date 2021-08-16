1 2 3 4 5
Jungle Justice: Angry Mob Sets Suspected Burglar Ablaze In Warri


LAGOS AUGUST 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An angry mob on early Saturday morning set a suspected burglar ablaze in Warri, Delta state.
The suspect was burnt alive by Cinema Site Roundabout in Okumagba Avenue, Warri South council area.
In a video seen by our reporter, a crowd gathered at the scene, staring at the burnt corpse.
Policemen from the ‘B’ Division Warri, who got a hint of the incident were deployed to the scene to ensure calm and vehicular movement.
According to residents, the suspect was caught while breaking into a house in the area.
He was said to have successfully burgled other homes before running out of luck.

