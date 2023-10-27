Jubilation As Abducted President-General Of Amukpe, Three Others Regain Freedom

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 27TH (URHOBTODAY)-The abducted President-General of Amukpe Community, Mr. Harrison Ekeleme, and three others have been freed from their kidnappers.

Ekeleme and the three young men were abducted along the Warri-Sapele Expressway by armed men.

Confirming his release in an interview, Ekeleme thanked God for sparing his life, saying “It was a horrific experience, but I never lost hope in our security agencies.”

He said the kidnappers, who spoke Fulfulde, seemed familiar with the routes around Warri and neighbouring villages.

A senior police officer who pleaded anonymity told newsmen that a covert police operation led by SP Harrison Nwabuisi of Sapele Division closed in on the kidnappers, forcing them to abandon their victims.

The State Police Command is yet to issue an official statement on the development, but a source said a manhunt had been launched for the escaping abductors.

Residents have wildly jubilated across Amukpe and Sapele over Ekeleme’s release.

In his reaction, Chairman of Sapele Local Government Council, Hon. Eugene Inoaghan, commended the Police and assured residents of continued efforts to stamp out crimes from the locality.

Delta Bulletin

