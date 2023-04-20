Jilted Husband Allegedly Commits Suicide In Warri

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A middle-aged man, identified as Mr Ogheneovo, has killed himself because his wife and children had deserted him.

The deceased reportedly injected a killer insecticide at his residence along Gesimisi Street, Okumagba Layout in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

He was said to have left no suicide note before he took his own life.

Some sources, however, conjectured that the deceased’s action might not be unconnected with his desertion by his wife and children sometime in January.

The sources said the late Ogheneovo’s wife had left him following his addiction to alcohol and constant battery.

One of the co-tenants said that “the wife, who could no longer condone the abuse, left with her three children, but left behind the eldest one.”

It was gathered that the deceased had made a distress call to his son, asking him to call back.

However, the son was said to be too busy with customers at his shop at the material time and couldn’t return the call on time.

The son, it was further gathered, later hurried home when his father was not responding to his calls.

To his chagrin, he met his father’s lifeless body on the bed with a can of insecticide by his side.

According to neighbours, the deceased had, sometime in the past, attempted to take his life by hanging, but was caught in the act and rescued by a neighbour.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, said the incident has not been reported at the B Divisional Headquarters in Warri.

Tribune