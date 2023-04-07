James Ibori’s Community Protest Against Epileptic Power Supply, High Bill

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The leadership of various civil rights organizations in Oghara, the headquarters of Ethiope West Local Government Area have embarked on a peaceful protest against the epileptic power supply experienced in the area since the assumption of office of the new manager of the Oghara Branch of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

According to the protesters, the people of Oghara were tired of paying exorbitant bills to BEDC without enjoying power supply.

The youth, who were seen on major streets of Oghara with different placards displaying “Oghara people are tired of paying for what they are not using”, “we are tired of being enslaved by BEDC” said that the total darkness had become unbearable.

They noted that the constant darkness being experienced in the area had also increased the rate of robbery in the area.

Speaking during the protest, Comrade Happy Edosogho, the President of Oghara People Interest, said that Oghara people enjoyed good power supply in the past, even when they were having supply from Benin.

He noted that the power supply became better when the area was given a step down power supply, which he noted, was approved by the then governor, Chief James Ibori.

Comrade Edosogho noted that the protest became important as the new manager of BEDC Oghara Branch had changed the pattern, saying that power supply in the area had become epileptic.

He said that they were using the peaceful protest to call on the local government council chairman, and relevant authorities to call the BEDC Oghara Branch manager to order.

The protesters, who gave BEDC two weeks to improve on the power supply in Oghara, said that the second protest would be embarked on by all youth and residents.

Oghara residents protesting against poor electricity supply