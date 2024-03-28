‘It’s Illegal For Armed  Forces To Declare 8 Nigerians Wanted Over Killing Of 17 Soldiers’

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Public interest and human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has faulted the Nigerian Defence Headquarters for declaring eight people wanted over the gruesome killing of 17 military personnel in Delta State on March 14, 2024.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that in a circular issued by the Defence Headquarters via its verified social media platforms, the military identified the suspects as 1. Akevwru Daniel Omotegbono (a.k.a Amagbem, 2. Prof. ?kpekpo Arthur, 3. Andaowei Dennis Bakriri, 4. Igoli Ebi, 5. Akata Malawa David, 6. Sinclear Oliki, 7. Clement Ikolo Oghenerukevwe and Reuben Baru.

The images contained in the circular show that seven out of the suspects are men with only one woman.

Reacting to the declaration of the suspects wanted by the Nigerian Army, Inibehe said that it is the police, not the military that should handle the matter, stressing that individuals declared wanted are not members of the Armed Forces and therefore not subject to Service Law.

According to the lawyer, if the Armed Forces suspect them of murder or other offences, they should have passed the information to the police.

In a post on his X handle, Inibehe said, “This should be handled by the police, not the military. We keep bastardizing our institution

“These individuals are not members of the Armed Forces and therefore not subject to Service Law.

“It is illegal to declare anyone wanted without a court order.

“If the Armed Forces is suspecting them of murder or other offences, they should have passed the information to the police.

“This gestapo behavior has to end.”

